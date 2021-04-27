Relying on real estate taxes to run municipalities hurts elderly
To the editor:
Bill Gouveia’s April 19 column “The story behind 2 1/2” generated some good discussion among readers of The Sun Chronicle. Some disagreeing and some agreeing with him on the need for overrides.
When it was passed, I felt that 2 1/2 was a good law because it was a first step in the elimination of real estate taxes as a way to fund local government.
But, the next step never came and 31 years later neighbors are still pitted against each other every time a town needs to consider an override.
Funding through real estate taxes is an archaic system that goes back to a time when only well-to-do land owners paid taxes and voted. This made sense a couple of centuries ago as land generated income through farming, logging, etc. But, today most people do not derive any income from home ownership. As a matter of fact, just the opposite is true as we spend a considerable amount of money on its upkeep. That’s all well and good during our earning years, but once people retire many feel the true burden of real estate taxation.
Those who rely heavily on Social Security are forced to sell their homes whether they want to or not. And that’s the tyranny of real estate taxes; it is not based on the ability to pay. Why this system continues to survive is, in my opinion, the real issue.
Dominic Cuce
North Attleboro
