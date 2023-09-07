Remember, it was Trump who said COVID wasn’t a threat
To the editor:
Re: “Will Round 2 of COVID mean restrictions, again?” by Mark Sweeney, letters, Sept. 6:
After reading Mark Sweeney’s letter, I didn’t know whether to laugh or take pity on the some of the items on which he pontificated.
We now have many things in place — thanks to President Joe Biden — to protect us from the next wave of the coronavirus.
Remember, it was President Donald Trump who denied the seriousness of the first COVID-19 wave, which contributed to the deaths of more than 1 million Americans.
Some people like Sweeney will now go without vaccines or masks because they want to show their support for a lying ex-president who now faces 91 felony charges — 44 federal and 47 state. Please explain that kind of thinking to me?
I do agree with Sweeney on one thing: Trumpers are indeed evil. Many of them have, and continued to, attack all our long-held institutions, are against our Constitution and everything it stands for. At long last, the hardcore among them — Proud Boys, for example — are being rounded up and thrown into prison where they belong.
Here’s hoping Trump is next, because he is the one who started all this nonsense leading a coup against our government and trying to deny the cornerstone of our existence — the peaceful transfer of power. No wonder so many of his supporters want to defund the FBI and Department of Justice — the two agencies charged with bringing them all to justice.
Thanks to The Sun Chronicle for letting these Trump supporters have their opinions in print for all of us to see. To me they are not true Americans and remain a threat to our democracy.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield