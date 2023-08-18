Remember Trumpeters: Always believe your leader
To the editor:
Re: “Why can’t we all get along?” by Deborah Blackburn, letters, Aug. 16:
Deborah Blackburn claims the media is always attacking the opinions of the right, but it’s not attacking, it’s called reporting. They are pointing out the lies and baseless accusations many on the right put forward.
If Blackburn really wants us to get along, she should start looking at the leader of her party. Has she ever witnessed a Trump rally? It’s two hours of pure hatred against anyone who disagrees with him.
Maybe she is just following what Trump has commanded of his followers: “Just stick with us, don’t believe the crap you see from these people, the fake news. Just remember, what you’re seeing and what you’re reading is not what’s happening …”
That quote, made in 2018 when he was speaking at a Veterans of Foreign Wars national convention in Kansas City, has been compared to what George Orwell wrote in his dystopian novel “1984.”
“The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command,” Orwell wrote.
Talk about insanity, but then again Trump truly knows his base and how he can manipulate them to believe anything he says. I am sad and angry that our country’s future is at risk due the actions of such an immoral, evil, empty suit of a man. What we are seeing reminds me of 1930s Germany, as the Nazi Party gained power. Trump has already stated he is out for revenge on anyone who questioned his lies or went after him criminally.
There is no Republican party left. Trump ate up the GOP and spit it out long ago. What is left is the Trump Party. All the real Republicans fled the scene when they saw this MAGA movement taking shape.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield