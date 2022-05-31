Remembering Don Hanson, the perfect mensch Remembering Don Hanson, the perfect mensch
To the editor:
The Attleboro area has lost several community leaders in 2022, some of them prominent and others not quite so well known, but no less of an important leader.
One such person who fit the latter description was Donald “Don” W. Hanson, who died May 16 at the age of 87. As is the case with so many obituaries, I found out much more about Hanson than I previously knew from reading his obituary, even though I had known him for nearly 30 years from his many community endeavors.
I first met him in 1994, when his wife Jan, to whom he was married for 39 years, was part of the Tricentennial Committee. She, who also helped plan Attleboro’s centennial celebration as a city in 2014, was easy to work with in my role as The Sun Chronicle’s local news editor.
I really got to know Hanson better from his time at the Hebron Food Pantry and the Centenary United Methodist Church; he served as president of the food pantry for five years and was council chair, treasurer and a choir member at the church.
He would send me regular news releases on the church’s frequent dinners, lobster roll lunches and other special events such as what was then an annual fundraising walk for the food pantry. He was grateful for whatever coverage we were able to give the walk, and was understanding when it occasionally fell on an extremely busy weekend that precluded covering it with more than a photograph.
I always found Hanson to be empathetic, passionate for the causes he believed in and devoted to his church and city. He was, in a word, a mensch, which is one of my favorite Yiddish words. It means someone who is a decent human being who puts others above self.
That perfectly described Hanson, and if more of us lived our lives like that, it would be a much better, friendlier and less tense and divisive country and world.
Larry Kessler
North Attleboro