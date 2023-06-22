Removing books from schools is not ‘book banning’
To the editor:
Re: “What would the Founding Fathers say?” Sun Chronicle editorial, June 21:
The Sun Chronicle wrongly claims that some parents want to censor what kids can read. This is misinformation spread by the paper, local officials and other members of the community.
Many parents in Attleboro do not want to “ban books,” but rather argue that many titles should only be available at the Attleboro Public Library, and NOT in the schools. A ban would not allow these books to be read at all. That would be censorship. This is not what the disagreements are about.
Many would argue that the definition of “book banning” is to eliminate said reading materials from school libraries, but the word ban means to completely eliminate something, which is not the intent of many parents.
People have no right telling a parent what their child can and cannot read.
This is why the books should absolutely be available at the city library, NOT schools where young children can have access to them without parental authority. These books should not be in any school.
Interestingly enough, the parents shouting that “you cannot tell me what my child can read” are the exact same parents that were telling me that my children needed to wear a mask and be vaccinated. It’s funny how that works.
“Book banning” is only a small part of the problem. The bigger issue is why the books are there to begin with.
Jim Poore
Attleboro
A poem:
Better woke than ...
The right wingers call progressives woke
Is it an insult or is it a joke
To be woke means you’re not asleep
It allows you
To think deep
If you’re not woke you must be unaware
Allowing the world to pass you by
Unless you’re an insurrectionist
Who believes the big lie
They plumaged the Capitol and battered the police
For that they are serving time
For disturbing peace
Better to be woke
Than comatose
Ken Cabral Norton
A mildly cognitively impaired leader or a vindictive narcissist?
To the editor:
Unfortunately for the United Stated it seems more than likely that the 2024 presidential election will feature Joe Biden vs. Donald Trump, as all competitors will have been eliminated.
With so much talent, experience, and in some cases actual integrity, available at the national and state level it is disheartening to witness a campaign with a mild cognitively impaired president squaring off with the most vindictive narcissistic ex-president to have ever filled that office.
Biden is not above receiving counsel from his advisors should he falter intellectually, unlike Trump who only accumulates opinions to be discarded while he follows his distorted beliefs and inflated sense of invincibility.
Trump’s actions before, during and after his presidency, have caused more harm to democracy, the rule of law and respect for the truth that will undoubtedly continue through a second presidency.
The political landscape is littered with his supportive, hypocritical opportunistic legislators and officials, who have bargained away their souls for power, prestige and hoped for monetary gains, and will always shy away from speaking truth to power.
Some remain umbilically attached to Trump, ever hopeful of a return to the gravy train. And then there are those who are only recently and publicly denouncing their formerly adored icon. Betting against a second Trump election they are attempting to resurrect their reputations and perhaps find employment, an elected position or ride the campaign circuit at supporters’ expense.
Despite all accusations against the Bidens, even if some were verified, do not compare to the corroborated iniquities, legal and constitutional violations of Trump, his cronies and family.
There are no legitimate claims of treasonous actions by Biden, unlike Trump who instigated the most severe attack upon our democratic system since the Civil War.
Though Biden is exhibiting some concerning words and physical deterioration, his democratic instincts are still intact. And he is surrounded by advisors and in contact with supporters who will remind him of his commitments to the working classes and disenfranchised who are still suffering.
So facing the unfortunate inevitability of these two presidential candidates, reasonable people will vote for Biden and the loyal Trumpists will remain forever enamored and deceived by this self-absorbed vindictive charlatan.
Betty Ussach
Dartmouth