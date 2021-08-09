Rent relief should go directly to landlords
To the editor:
Re: “Rent Help Announced,” Page B1, Aug. 7-8.
I trust Mayor Paul Heroux will use the proposed $500,000 allocation for rent relief to be paid directly to those landlords currently owed rents in arrears due to the federal moratorium.
Perhaps this form of relief is in the plans. Rent relief not strictly ear marked for said purpose could be spent on non-rent expenditures, including illegal or unintended items (drugs, alcohol, cigarettes, gambling, non-nutritional foods). Landlords also have bills on their rental properties (utilities, mortgages, upkeep, snow removal, etc.).
Nationwide, some activists are demonizing landlords. So short-sighted. Landlords provide an essential product to those families unable or unwilling to own their own homes. If governmental bodies participate in rent paying activities, they must contribute to those truly essential in keeping families economically and residentially secure.
I cannot stress enough that the rent relief payments be paid directly to the landlords, not the renters.
Philip Cotsalas
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.