Rep. Shawn Dooley shirks blame for late filing
To the editor:
Re. “Incumbents for Attleboro area state seats have most campaign cash in first quarter financial reports,” news story, City & Town, May 8:
I was not surprised by state Rep. Shawn Dooley’s response to The Sun Chronicle’s question about his incomplete reports to the Office of Campaign and Political Finance. Essentially, he said: “it’s not my fault, it’s OCPF’s.”
I’ve personally prepared and filed those reports to OCPF. I’ve used the OCPF system. I’ve learned how to do it by watching the OCPF videos. In my view? Dooley didn’t do the work on time. Simple as that.
And I encourage voters to use the OCPF system. Want to know who is paying to re-elect your representative? Use the OCPF search. The answer is both fascinating and troubling at the same time.
Joseph Stewart
Wrentham