Repeal the Second Amendment now
To the editor:
Repeal the Second Amendment. It is time. With rights, come responsibilities.
As a country, we have proven that we are not, as a whole society, responsible enough to self-regulate this constitutional right given to us by the Founders, who were unable to imagine what this society would do with it.
When our youngest, most vulnerable are shot dead in front of our eyes, but Republican legislators obstruct every common sense proposal put forth to solve the problem of gun deaths — and importantly, offer no funded solutions of their own — it is clear we are not going to get a legislative solution to prevent the next deaths.
It is the Second Amendment that is killing our children, our teachers, our loved ones. Every day in America. Repeal the Second Amendment. No more attempts at legislation watered down to pacify the implacable.
Let us have the courage to propose a real solution.
I called senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey and Rep. Jake Auchincloss tonight to ask them to join forces and set this in motion.
Let us see if they have the courage to do so. Enough!
Abigail Addington-May
North Attleboro