Republican candidate for state senate has no position
To the editor:
Wanting to know about the Republican candidate for Senate in our Bristol & Norfolk district, I looked at his Facebook page, campaign website, and other sources.
I learned that he has offered no position on any issue. Neither campaign site has any substantial information for voters to learn about him. This is what I learned about him.
— He purchased a house in Foxboro one year ago in October; previously lived in a different senatorial district.
— He mentions no public office he has sought or held before.
— He says he is a carpenter and has started a construction business, which he does not identify.
— He is running because of “fuel, food, and housing costs” (all of which are driven by global issues over which states have little control).
— He admires the Republican candidate for governor, Geoff Diehl, a committed Trump supporter endorsed by Trump.
— He admires Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson, another committed Trump supporter and national Trump activist.
— He was registered as an unenrolled (independent) voter until he decided to run for Senate in 2022. He then registered as a Republican.
— He has no record of having voted in any election until writing himself in on the September primary election ballot.
The candidate asks on his website that people contact him with their concerns. Here are some concerns I have: He offers no position on any issues, is a strong Trump supporter, shows no knowledge or experience that qualifies him to be anyone’s state senator; was never interested in voting before this past September, when he voted for himself.
Dennis Naughton
Foxboro