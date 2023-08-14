Republicans are choosing a man over their country
To the editor:
Re: “Trump was honest with America,” by Ted Harvey, essay, Point/Counterpoint, Aug. 11:
When Donald Trump made his infamous comments about keeping voters even if he were to shoot someone in the middle of Fifth Avenue, who knew how brutally honest that comment would prove to be.
To state the obvious, he was not being complimentary about the moral fiber of his supporters.
Ted Harvey mentions Hillary Clinton’s comment “on basket of deplorables” as an example of hubris. When people still support someone who lead an insurrection in the United States, some might see her words as prophetic.
Most of Harvey’s essay is filled with the divisive rhetoric that is indicative of today’s Republican party, which will hopefully be appropriately rewarded at the ballot box in 2024.
As a specific example he talks about the “weakness” of the U.S. economy. Here on planet earth the United States is currently one of the stronger economies in the world but here is a prediction: No matter what happens with inflation or the economy over the next year or so, Fox News and the like will paint a bleak picture, showing grocery store workers losing their jobs to automated checkouts, for example.
Harvey lets the cat out of the bag when he writes that Republican voters are “waiting for a candidate to echo their disgust.”
Republicans could look for a candidate with the qualities of a Charlie Baker or Liz Cheney. Although a Republican in one of the bluest states, Baker was often rated as one of the most popular governors in the country. This was due in part to his ability to work with Democrats and actually solve problems, not look to just stoke anger and disgust. You would never hear him say Trump and honesty in the same sentence, nor talk about being “woke.” The fact he left politics to run the NCAA says a lot about today’s Republican party.
Harvey’s column was allegedly about honesty. Republicans just need to be honest with themselves.
If you still support Trump after his efforts to overthrow the election, you have chosen fealty to a person over your country.
Edward Smith
Seekonk