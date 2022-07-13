Republicans are delusional in their worship of Trump
To the editor:
Re: “Never vote Republican? Are you joking?” by Lynn Brown, Voice of the Public, July 11:
The delusional dribble from Lynn Brown is just further proof how people on the right live in another reality from the rest of us.
She attacks a previous letter writer, Joseph Stewart, and calls him ignorant for saying he would never vote for a Republican again.
The truth of the matter is there is no longer a Republican party as it has been replaced by groups of white supremacist and fascists who back violent groups like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers.
Brown goes on to speak about criminal justice and the law when she supports the biggest criminal threat to our country, that of Donald J. Trump, who summoned these violent groups to attack our Capitol in an effort to keep himself in power and block the peaceful transfer of power as stated under our Constitution.
I guess Brown was sleeping when all this happened as she appears to still be in a deep sleep now to the facts.
The right is further made up of elected officials who have broken the sacred oath they had taken to protect our Constitution. There were 147 members of the House who refused to certify the election of Joe Biden. If you don’t believe in our elections find another country to live in.
The right never speaks of taxes, law and order, or much of anything else. They only seek power and to bow down to one man, Trump, a former TV clown with the morals of an alley cat. Trying to have a conservation with people who support Trump is close to impossible.
They support a man who called our military people, who fought and gave their lives to defend our freedoms “suckers.” I think that says it all about the present day right wing in this country.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield