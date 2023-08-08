What makes columnist think the GOP will be better?

To the editor:

Re: “How to restore democracy in Mass.” by Mike Kirby, column, Aug. 5:

What makes Mike Kirby think that voting for Republicans would make Massachusetts politics more transparent?

On Tuesday, Ohio voters will go to the polls to vote on a Republican legislature effort to raise the threshold for plebiscites from a simple majority to 60%.

Time and time again, Republican state legislatures across the country have tried to disenfranchise voters through various undemocratic tricks. And, in those states where they do not have a majority they grind legislation to a standstill through gridlock tactics.

Is that what Kirby wants for Massachusetts? No thank you!

Dominic Cucé North Attleboro