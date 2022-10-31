Republicans complain but have no plan
To the editor:
Re: “Talk about inflation ...” by Kenneth Porter, Voice of the Public, Oct. 26:
Kenneth Porter’s letter is a perfect example of a person on the right who has little or no understanding what is causing inflation or how to fix it.
Porter goes on and on about how much less he was paying for everything when Donald Trump was president and now he is overwhelmed with the costs of everyday products now that Joe Biden is in charge.
Maybe he didn’t realize it was a different world back in 2020 than it is today. Inflation is a worldwide problem and if he took the time to do some research and look around the world, he would see our inflation is half of what it is around the rest of the world.
He actually thinks voting for Republicans will change things. I have not heard of one solution the Republicans have presented that would fix this worldwide problem. There is no quick fix. Until the worldwide supply chain gets up and fully running we will all continue to have this problem. Maybe Porter should take a closer look at the tariff war Trump started with China that has hurt us more than them. Voting for Republicans will only make things worse and cause gridlock.
See, if Porter and many other Americans had opened their eyes in the 1970s when we had gas lines, we would not be in the situation we are now. We could have done so much to free ourselves from being addicted to foreign oil.
It gets so tiresome trying to reason with the unreasonable, but I eagerly await a response from Porter or any other Republican out there to explain to me what they would do to change things quickly. As usual all I will hear is the sound of crickets. They have no answers, it’s all hot air and their pure hatred of Biden.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield