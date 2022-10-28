Republicans could very well make inflation even worse
Kenneth Porter never fails to find the cloud in the silver lining. Going by his letters alone one would think that we are in the midst of an apocalyptic era. Doom and gloom everywhere!
I graduated from college in 1975 and decided to stay here in Massachusetts instead of going back to my home in Pennsylvania. At that time, after nearly eight years of Richard Nixon and Republican economics, inflation was on everyone’s lips just as it is today. The inflation rate then was 9.13%. But, unlike today when the unemployment rate is at historic lows, in 1975 the unemployment rate in Massachusetts was at a staggering 12+%. I had to look up the inflation rate for that year, but I had no trouble remembering the unemployment rate because I was reminded of it by several of the people who interviewed me for jobs. Presumably so that they could justify the paltry salaries they offered.
Republicans want to convince us that inflation is caused by President Joe Biden’s policies, but don’t give him any credit for the low unemployment and high salaries that have pulled millions out of poverty. I know a young man who recently got a job at Chick-fil-A that pays more than $17 an hour. Just a few years ago $15 an hour in the fast-food business was thought to be a far-away dream.
Things can certainly be a lot worse as we may be about to find out should supply-side, voodoo-economics Republicans take over Congress.
