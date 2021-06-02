It’s crystal clear now: Republicans have no shame
To the editor:
The actions of the Republican party in Washington reached an all-time low last week when the majority of Republicans voted against the creation of a bi-partisan commission to investigate the events of the terrorist attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
The Democrats gave Mitch McConnell and his caucus everything they asked for in the makeup of the commission including an equal number of democrats and republicans.
The GOP objected because they claim a commission would be redundant and unnecessary. They fail to say why.
We must investigate what occurred that tragic day to discover who knew what, when did they know it, and what did they do about it. The Republicans claim the commission would be used as a political tool against them. By voting against the January 6 commission, it ensures it will be used against them by political opponents. However, if they did nothing wrong, then this is just a weak excuse. What are they so afraid of? The truth?
It has been said that “if we ignore history, we are bound to repeat it.”
The other reason given by opponents of this commission is that it should include in its scope the riots related to the Black Lives Matter movement. Well, those riots have nothing to do with what happened on Jan. 6. We should not muddy things up by merging these two distinct events.
After hearing from the family of slain Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, as well as several Capitol Police officers who were on duty that day, many senators voted to not form this commission.
Republicans are always talking about supporting the police. However, their actions speak loudly that they don’t. Have they no shame? How can they look these officers in their eyes now that they voted against the commission? These same officers provide personal security for some members of Congress.
To not support a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 riots is shameful. There must be a proper investigation so we can learn from mistakes made and make changes to insure something like this never happens again.
Warren Benson
North Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.