Republicans just want their country back
To the editor:
What a disgraceful, despicable, lecture President Joe Biden gave last Thursday. After vowing to unite the country he has done his flip job and is attempting to divide us right down the middle. Even having the unmitigated gall to call Republicans “a threat to democracy.” This does not sit well with me at all.
He refused to address any of the country’s deteriorating issues that his administration has created and has continued to let grow and indeed hit right at our very soul. Not a word on inflation or the recession, nor on the horrendous crime throughout the country, nothing on our energy crisis, not one word on the atrocities and flow of millions of immigrants along with overwhelming supplies of lethal drugs crossing our wide open borders, etc., etc. Instead he raised his sword high, with vindictiveness etched in his face and used Donald Trump to screen himself from the pathetic state of affairs we now find our beloved country in today.
A good look in the mirror would have sufficed rather than to let his puppeteers continue to pull his strings and allow him to be so fear mongering and look so foolish and mean. His lecturing at the American people is so old and useless now and has turned Biden into nothing more than a fading weed. His own party members want him well out of site when they campaign along with much of the entire country.
The irony of it all is that Biden and the Democratic party have, for the last 10-15 years, followed all the rules that are the true threat to democracy. No one can dispute that they have taken over and want to be in full control of the following: Healthcare, poverty, debt, gun control, welfare, education, religion, and class warfare. Those just happen to be the rules of eadicals and socialism.
Go back to sleep Joe. You’re not welcome anywhere.
Republicans just want their country back. That’s all we want. And we will wait for the next few elections to get that done.
Bruce Wessel
North Attleboro