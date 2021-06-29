To the editor:
Once more Donald Trump is stirring up his followers by disseminating the usual lies about a stolen election and his coming back to the White House to resume his incompetent presidency.
The spineless majority of the Republican representatives and senators either remain mute to calls for reform or complicit to the aims of Trump and his billionaire cash cows for nothing less than the complete over-throw of our Democracy and the emergence of an authoritarian dictatorship.
This will be made possible only if a sizable majority of citizens continue to swallow the lies and ignore the reality of just how evil and dangerous Trump and his cohorts are.
I do not believe that I am overstating the situation. Think of how close their goals came to success on Jan. 6.
Look around at how many bullies are now in the seats of power all around the world. It is incumbent that we all speak up to defend our country from such an ignoble future.
Frederick Walters
Attleboro
