Republicans now have egg on their faces
To the editor:
Based on newspaper articles, op-eds, commentaries, and TV news reports, the biggest story to come out of the State Of The Union address is: Republicans want to eliminate Social Security and Medicare.
There must be a lot of red faces on the Republican side. They came prepared to heckle President Joe Biden with “Let’s go Brandon,” but instead they were the ones who got screwed. But they shouldn’t feel so bad. There are many politicians (domestic and foreign) who have been laid low by Joe. “Next”!
Dominic Cuce
North Attleboro