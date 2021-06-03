Republicans take note: Truth matters
To the editor:
Re: Bob Foley’s column (“Voting laws need tightening, not relaxing,” May 28).
I will begin with two words — context matters.
I fully support Ken Watson’s comments in his letter to the editor that much of Foley’s column is thinly veiled attacks on voting rights of minorities. (“Columnist’s thinly veiled call for a return to Jim Crow,” May 31).
What is going on in Georgia, Florida and Texas in regard to voting rights should enrage all Americans.
State legislatures are taking steps to undermine our form of government. Coupled with that, we had U.S. congressional representatives and senators voting against certifying a presidential election. Not to mention what happened on Jan. 6 and the vote on a Congressional investigation into the insurrection.
Did Foley’s column address any of this or even directly address what underlines all of this — the “big lie” that is being propagated by many in the Republican party?
Look at how many Republicans still believe the presidential election was stolen and Joe Biden is not a legitimate president. That is a travesty and a dangerous one at that.
If you want to talk about people being informed enough to vote, how about starting with the concept that truth does still matter.
Edward Smith
Seekonk
