Restricting books destroys democracy
To the editor:
Re: “Editorial on books, school libraries is off base,” by Steve Semple, letters, Sept. 8:
Steve Semple, to some extent, comes up with a way to carry out parent-child, two-way communication regarding what knowledge/information/opinions may be “age appropriate.” Proper give-and-take, talking and listening is best for both those growing up and grown-ups alike.
However, in many ways, Semple is woefully incorrect in what he says and advocates.
Yes, books about what he mentions do exist. Book burnings, crazed censoring, trying to eradicate or reactionarily restricting what we and our curious offspring do, say, learn and share with others, is senseless, backward, and counter-productive.
In the past, restrictions on, or outright banning of some “mature” writings, often only whetted curiosity and, later on, these works often became present-day literary classics or masterpieces.
Should there be sections (but who would make these decisions) for “age-appropriate content?” Maybe. Has anybody noticed that at least some publishers put ratings on many of their books — such as YA for young adult?
Why only worry about porn sites on the web, but not sites where violent, white supremacist and rancid racists gather to plot democracy’s demise and overthrow?
Let’s get real.
If someone wishes to access a piece of writing, with brick-and-mortar bookstores on the decline, and if some library staff decide to established demented dictatorships, laptops, tablets, especially smartphones and amazon.com, and others, will always be available to the majority of us — as well they should.
We cannot always control to what someone with a particular (sometimes deadly) purpose in mind might use acquired information, but excessive restricting and trying to erase knowledge will only harm everyone and will not work in the end.
Semple, at the end of his letter, clearly shows who/what he is and from whence he comes.
Strengthening, protecting and expanding our basic rights and freedoms — to see, hear, read, learn and think for ourselves, is the keystone on which a true democracy rests.
No one should be allowed, for partisan petty purposes, to tear it down. Mr. Semple, back off!
David Daugman
Attleboro