Right wing needs to call out their leaders, party for racism
To the editor:
Re: “More respect needed for the other side” by Christina DaCruz (Voice of the People, Jan. 18):
Christina DaCruz says that leftist letter writers paint “conservatives” as racists and bigots. I guess she knows how progressives feel when they tune into Fox “News” and hear that Democrats “hate America.”
We have heard her complaint from rightists for many years now, but I can’t recall any of those letter writers actually disavowing racism. If DaCruz is really offended, I suggest she denounce the racism of Donald Trump.
Racism has been rampant in the Republican Party for decades since an operative named Lee Atwater created dog whistle messaging in 1968. Play the race card, but use benign phrases like budget cutting, small government and state rights, so you can deny your actual motivation. Racist dog whistles have been updated with new messaging like “blue lives matter,” election security, and socialism. When white Americans get government benefits like Medicare, and free public schools it’s called the American way of life. When Blacks and brown people get Obamacare benefits, free tuition at community colleges, or childcare tax credits, it’s called socialism.
Trump brought racism to a whole new level. Trump welcomes the support of Oath-Keepers, Proud Boys, Ku Klux Klan and other white supremacist hate groups. Trump banned Muslims from entering our country. He referred to African nations as s---hole countries and bemoaned that we don’t get more immigrants from lily white Norway. At every opportunity, Trump declined to disavow hate groups. Trump’s Stop the Steal movement intends to deny the vote to as many Black citizens as possible because, not surprisingly, they don’t vote for white supremacists.
I agree with DaCruz that it is offensive to paint all rightists as racist. I want to inform and influence readers, not insult them. I reserve my fire for those who have said or done something to deserve it: political leaders, letter-writers and columnists. But I’m tired of rightists who are offended about being called racist, and then have nothing to say about the right-wing racism that spurs these charges.
Ken Watson
Foxboro