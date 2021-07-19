Rights of individual must prevail
To the editor:
Re: “The Constitution fails to address many things,” by Lee Ashcraft, Voice of the Public, July 16.
Writer Lee Ashcraft poorly and inaccurately critiques my recent letter.
He misses the point: That Florida has mandated that one’s vaccination status will be protected, and that no business or government entity will be legally able to deny anyone services or goods due to said status. This policy in Florida is, as I stated, radically different from the Biden administration and various liberal states. Florida’s policy is not only significantly different, it is as it should be — where the rights of the individual shall and must prevail.
I refer one and all to our Constitution’s Amendment X, and I quote: “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”
Gerald F. Chase
Attleboro
