Running on a platform called hate
To the editor:
Bigotry, homophobia, misogyny, nativism and all manifestations of hatred of the other, has existed throughout American history. But for short periods these bigotries were not tolerated publicly, even if voiced privately.
Clearly homophobia and racism were somewhat on the wane especially for the younger generation as we entered the 21st century. No utopia of equality, the United States had some outstanding examples of a forward movement toward accepting more racial, religious and sexual diversity. But almost in the wink of an eye, one man’s insatiable ego and lust for power and money, the latent and suppressed hatred was unleashed.
Donald Trump tapped into that ugly vein of racism, anti-semitism, homophobia and nativism. Though a man of startling limited intellectual capacity, Trump understood the force of comedy combined with outrageous accusations and bold-faced lies.
The man who would destroy or mutilate the Constitution is rather ironically enabled and protected by its provisions of free speech and due process.
Winning or losing the next election, Trump will always have a platform to spout his vitriol, self-serving deceptions, and grifting schemes to keep the money flowing into his private accounts, or alleged campaign coffers.
Sadly, too many politicians and aspiring legislators have seized upon this well of grievance, anger and hatred and are creating their own constituencies at the local, state and national level. Instead of extolling the virtues of equality of opportunity, diversity, environmental and global stability, the MAGA clones are rousing voters to implement anti-democratic legislation, by-laws, and regulations, and based almost solely upon their provoked anger and misperceived threats to their liberty and freedom.
The anger and grievance are malleable, and are easily applied to any issue that will serve the purposes of these opportunistic, hypocritical politicians. Having a full plate of issues to choose from provides the testing ground for their campaigns. Abortion, same-sex marriage, gun possession, immigration, sexual orientation, the war in Ukraine, racism, and other issues are experimentally incorporated into their public statements and speeches at rallies and conferences.
Instead of encouraging voters with positive objectives, it’s all about stoking anger and riding the storm of hatred and divisiveness. And with a diminished respect for the news media and distrust for previously believed public figures, truth has no value and is no longer a bulwark against a withering democracy.
Betty Ussach
Dartmouth