To the editor:
Any American paying attention to what is happening in the United States has to be extremely concerned for the future of our country. At one time this nation was the land of law and order. Not anymore. We now have a different set of rules and laws depending on your political position. Too much to get into on this “word-limited” opinion page, but if you are keeping up to date and informed, you know exactly what I’m talking about.
All that being said, I was thinking about a much better time in America. Certainly Sept. 11, 2001, was a devastating catastrophe when the Twin Towers were attacked and thousands of innocent people lost their lives.
Thousands of families still suffer from that tragic loss. Do you remember the weeks and months that followed that nightmare? Americans came together as one — United States of America, for sure. Remember when people were nice, polite and friendly toward one another? Everyone proudly wore the American Flag lapel pin and smiled at each other for no special reason, just to be nice. Your political view, race or religion didn’t matter — we were all just Americans. Yes it was a great period of unity. Well that “kindness” disappeared many years ago.
President Joe Biden promised to unite the country and “save the soul of America.” What a joke. America has never been so divided and it’s getting worse everyday. Biden is doing just the opposite of his promise. Law and order has all but disappeared from our major cities and nothing is being done about it.
Now we are at risk of becoming a one-party country, a major step toward socialism. Should that happen it will be the end of America as we know and love it. God help us.
Kenneth Porter
Attleboro
