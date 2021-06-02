Scam calls seem to be getting worse these days
To the editor:
It’s bad enough that we have had to deal with the pandemic over the past 14 months, wearing masks, etc.
But now we have been inundated with robo and scam calls.
Most of the calls are claiming they are from the IRS, car warranty or Amazon and Apple. It’s always the same. I get several of these calls a day and it’s really annoying. Something need to be done to put a stop to this.
Everette Medeiros
Attleboro
