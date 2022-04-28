School board candidates’ issue is with state, not board
To the editor:
As I watched the Foxboro School Committee Candidates on the FCA Candidates Forum a few things stood out to me.
In his opening statement, candidate Matt Light had nothing but praise for the Foxboro School System but he seems to think we need a new a school committee. As near as I can tell, this is because he is upset because the school committee has required students follow state-mandated masking rules.
This is the equivalent of saying that the New England Patriots are a great football team but they need a new coaching staff because the coaching staff makes everyone in the organization follow rules set by the NFL.
Candidate Joseph Pires seems to think that the Foxboro school system is becoming beset by “group think” and a lack of critical thinking skills.
He should attend a MAGA Rally and then look up the definition of “group think”.
I guess my critical thinking skills differ from Pires’ because if I were upset that the Foxboro school system was following state-mandated mask wearing rules, I would deduce that my issue was with the state and address my concerns to the relevant state agencies and my local elected state legislators.
As every citizen should be, I care about the kids in our schools, the education they receive and the future they are prepared for.
I won’t be voting for Light or Pires.
Greg McGrath
Foxboro