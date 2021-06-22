To the editor:
Shaw’s Market at Triboro Plaza in North Attleboro is a wonderful store for fresh produce, fish and meats.
Unfortunately the parking situation for the elderly and others who are handicapped is a dilemma.
Although there are ample parking spots marked for handicap parking, anybody and everybody parks there as it is convenient and closest to the store. In the meantime, those who really need the closer spots, have to park elsewhere.
If the store or whoever would police this and perhaps issue hefty fines to those who park there without a handicap placard the situation might improve. Up to this time, no one seems to care.
David Buttrick
Attleboro
