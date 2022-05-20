Scream all you want, but learn the facts first, please
To the editor:
I understand that politics has turned vicious and nasty.
I understand that the MAGA right wants to blame Joe Biden as solely responsible for everything from inflation to the scarcity of baby formula.
The problem with those charges is ignorance and a lack of understanding of the actual authority and administrative power of any sitting president.
There are several unfortunate reasons for our current inflation problems, like, Russia’s oil and gas bans due to the conflict in the Ukraine and China’s supply chain disruptions due to their inability to meet consumer demand because of their own COVID-19 pandemic problems.
Access to baby formula is another casualty brought on by the pandemic. In response, President Biden has gone so far as to invoke the Defense Production Act in an attempt to move quickly and directly to address this serious problem.
Oh, and don’t forget about corporate price fixing. That’s right, the companies you buy from are ripping you off. Although, antitrust laws require that each company establish prices and other competitive terms on its own without conspiring with a competitor, price gouging has been well documented.
It’s fine if you want to complain about inflation. It is your right to blame a political administration you didn’t vote for, but, you should understand that it doesn’t help any of us to scream and yell when you don’t know what you are talking about.
Dave Kane
Johnston, R.I.