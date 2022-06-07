Second Amendment does not fit our modern society
To the editor:
About our Constitution, I am not sure, but I believe the Framers of that great document were trying to lay out the way we should govern a nation that at that time had no rules.
They had declared independence from a nation whose rules they did not agree with. They had fought a guerrilla-like insurrection and won.
Now they were forming this new country’s rules. They did not have states’ rules defined; they did not have National Guards. They did not have an official policing system. They did not have a federal policing system. They did not have town, county, or state policing departments. Above all, they did not have automatic weapons or even dreams about such firepower. What they had was an informal unrecognizable “militia” (not a uniformed controllable force). So, without the ability to protect by law enforcement departments, allowing individuals to have guns was understandable.
The Second Amendment was the right thing to do in 1787. Now that the keeping and bearing of arms means multiple discharging of bullets, that Amendment has a different meaning. Now that we have many levels of policing, the need for the Second Amendment has been made superfluous.
The Founding Fathers wrote the document which would govern in this unorganized, blossoming of a country. That document outlined what they saw as being needed for order. Most importantly, the drafters of our new “rules of order” designed a system which could be changed. It was meant to be corrected, or although not frivolously, reinterpreted.
The Second Amendment is not serving the purpose of the world we live in now. We have long since needed to act, through constitutionally appropriate means, to correct this. We could have over the years, but we have not. God forgive us, our failure to do this has been reckless.
Peter Couming
Norton