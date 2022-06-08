Second Amendment calls for guns to be ‘well regulated.’ They are not.
To the editor:
Re: “Guns don’t kill people, evil does,” by Hugh Buchanan, Voice of the Public, June 3:
Hugh Buchanan tries to boil it down the gun debate to “good vs. evil,” but that’s more of a philosophical question and isn’t relevant in this situation.
He says that someone used a motor vehicle to “mow people down,” and then asks: “Should we now outlaw motor vehicles?”
My answer is that reasonable people are not trying to outlaw guns. Motor vehicle use is well-regulated, which makes it more difficult for unqualified people to use them.
The Second Amendment states: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
Since the Constitution states that the right to bear arms is related to well-regulated militias, why are people opposed to regulating firearm ownership and use? States with stricter gun laws have fewer gun violence.
I have to shake my head at the people who think they need guns to protect their stuff from the gubmint. Think about it. What kind of firepower does the U.S. government have at its disposal? Do you really think that your AR-15 is going to prevent the government from taking your stuff? Be realistic.
As background, I grew up with guns in the house. When I was 12, I got a shotgun for Christmas and spent many years hunting in the woods. I know how to handle firearms and like to think I’m qualified.
Dave Hinckley
Wrentham