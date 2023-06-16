See how we are?
To the editor:
Reality is stranger than fiction.
It appears that an indicted and possibly soon-to-be convicted criminal will nevertheless maintain the fealty of a large segment of the American people, continue to pull down campaign donations from large corporations, obtain the blessing of Almighty God through evangelical church support, and not lose legal access to the White House.
This abhorrent scenario sends a clear signal that the gates of the cities have been thrown wide open and rule of law is available for pillaging.
The Congress failed to impeach then-President Donald Trump while in office, due to a child-like misunderstanding of the meaning of “high crimes and misdemeanors” and the religious conversion of much of the Republican party to a platform of absolute immunity from prosecution for popular autocrats.
The Congress failed to impeach former President Trump after leaving office based on child-like arguments refuted by history that chief executives cannot be impeached after leaving office.
Has the entire nation been lobotomized? Has America become China? Is no one able to spearhead a legal solution to this debacle, like disqualification from office-holding, or impeachment this time with conviction?
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah