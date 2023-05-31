Seekonk intersections need lights, not more study
To the editor:
Re: “School bus involved in crash in Seekonk,” City & Town, May 27:
Two accidents on Arcade Avenue in Seekonk within hours of each other!
Nothing unusual there.
I have long advocated upgraded or new traffic lights on this street for years. At Arcade and Route 44, there absolutely needs to be left turn signals. If you are turning left at this busy intersection, an SUV or truck will block your view of oncoming vehicles. I have notified the state DOT regarding this, and they informed me a “study” of this crossroad has been ongoing. Heck!
All they need to do is drive it and try to turn left during busy times. At Arcade and Ledge, near the high school, a new light has been authorized and it appears to be under construction. This will alleviate school traffic in the morning and afternoon, but will also help those using Ledge as a cut-through, in order to avoid the aforesaid Route 44 and Arcade intersection.
Lastly, there must be a replacement of the blinking light at Route 152 (Newman Avenue) and Arcade. At rush hours, the line of traffic stopped on Arcade is proof positive of the inability of a blinking light to properly control traffic. It simply does not work, as evidenced by all these accidents.
Please, use some common sense and fix these intersections.
Paul Miles-Matthias
Seekonk