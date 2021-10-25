Seniors have a tough time making ends meet
To the editor:
I am writing as a senior citizen who is living on a fixed income and a long-time Attleboro property owner concerned about the rising cost of living in our city.
We are facing big property tax hikes to pay for the new $260 million high school. These taxes are scheduled to be paid over the next 36 years and do not include the regular annual tax increases, property re-evaluation, and additional city fee increases for water, trash, etc., making it unaffordable for many to continue to reside in the city they call home.
For seniors and many others, living on a fixed income, these property tax increases for the new school alone can become a tough financial burden.
As a retired schoolteacher of 3o years, I am concerned how the reported decrease in the student population (6,000 to 5,850), and the anticipated costs to provide adequate teaching and support staff for the new building will impact next year’s and future city budgets.
Aware of the growing number of seniors looking for ways to reduce their taxes, the city council formed a special committee on senior tax which has worked to expand several programs especially designed to assist the elderly with property tax relief. While there are programs that can assist some seniors, many are unaware of them, or don’t know how to start the process to access them, and often find them too complicated or they do not qualify because their incomes are too high.
We know that food, utilities, cost of goods, home maintenance and repairs have all gone up, particularly during the pandemic. While there are programs that can assist some seniors who are eligible with reducing these costs, I suspect there is a gap in programs that is leaving a portion of the population vulnerable who need help for property tax relief. Programs that provide long-term relief for rising property taxes to all city residents experiencing financial hardships are needed.
John LaCroix
Attleboro
