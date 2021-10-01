Seniors need more information from mayor’s office
To the editor:
Mayor Paul Heroux’s flyer says he uses The Sun Chronicle to get his messages across. Not all seniors get the newspaper.
It will take 5-10 years to construct a new Council on Aging Building. Why don’t we use the golf course building that is available now? It has parking, handicap ramps and it is off Mechanic Street, which is near the center and elderly housing. Use what we have and stop spending our money.
He also stated the City Council is responsible for tax rate. Well, who is responsible for eliminating the real estate taxes for seniors who can no longer afford taxes?
Also, Oakhill needs a lighted crosswalk sign at Ponce Hewitt Playground.
Most seniors have a flip phone without wifi so unless we get information from the mayor’s office, we do not know what is going on in this city.
June Smith
Attleboro
