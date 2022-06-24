‘Separation of church and state’ doesn’t exist in Constitution
To the editor:
Re: “Court drops bomb on wall between church and state,” by Erwin Chemerinsky, commentary, June 23:
The American leftist press, of which this newspaper is a card-carrying member, keeps repeating a falsehood via a phrase, a wall of “separation of church and state.”
There is no “separation of church and state” within the U.S. Constitution. But many Americans figure that there is, given how often they hear that phrase on their TV sets. This is done by the political left, in the manner of channeling Joseph Goebbels (Reich Minister of Propaganda) by constantly repeating a lie often enough that the general population comes to believe it. Obviously, the American left has no shame.
I hereby offer $20 to the first person to show said phrase within our Constitution. This newspaper could even print a photo of the transfer that proves me wrong. I’ll wait.
Gerald F. Chase
Attleboro