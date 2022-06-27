Separation of church and state has been established
To the editor:
Gerald F. Chase once again betrays his ignorance in his most recent rant against the “... leftist press.”
He is technically correct in stating there is no separation of church and state in the U.S. Constitution and therefore the concept is a myth foisted on us by Nazi-loving liberals.
One could use the same logic to say that while the Second Amendment gives people the right to bear arms, it does not specifically say you get to carry a concealed handgun.
The Supreme Court has issued interpretations of the Constitution throughout our history. The First Amendment states in part “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof …” That clause only applied to the federal government.
By the early 1800s, each state (Massachusetts Declaration of Rights, Article 2) established its own laws to protect religious freedom and promote the separation concept. The concept of the separation of church and state has been written about extensively, especially by Thomas Jefferson in 1802.
In 1879 the Supreme Court affirmed the concept in a decision as well. So, while not specifically mentioned in the Constitution, it exists.
Chase may be interested to know that it was Christians who were afraid that a national or state religion would be established and would be in conflict with their own beliefs, thus they vigorously supported the notion of separation of church and state in order to protect their religious freedom.
I believe Mr. Chase owes me $20.
Seth Diamand
North Attleboro