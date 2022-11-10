Separation of church and state is a myth
To the editor:
Re: “Tax-exempt, houses of worship should pay for their own security,” by Glenn Hill, Voice of the Public, Nov. 7 and “Churches give more than worship to the community,” by Pastor Bill Dudley, Nov. 8
As a reminder to letter writers Glenn Hill of Norfolk and Bill Dudley of Foxboro, the oft-repeated phrase, “separation of church and state” does not appear in our national Constitution.
Also, the USA is a republic — not a democracy.
Gerald F. Chase
Attleboro