Separation of church and state is fundamental to our founding
To the editor:
Re: “Separation of church and state’ doesn’t exist in Constitution,” by Gerald F. Chase, Voice of the Public, June 24:
Gerald F. Chase unfortunately misspeaks when he claims that separation of church and state is not specified in the Constitution. The most widely quoted relevant phrase comes from the First Amendment, the first part of which states “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; ...”
This can reasonably be interpreted as government is required to avoid regulating religion. The second portion of the Constitution related to religion, which is less commonly publicly discussed, appears in Article 6, third paragraph which states “no religious test shall ever be required as a qualification for any office or public trust under the United States.”
This portion of the Constitution, when originally ratified, applied only to the federal government but after ratification of the 14th Amendment, applies to all levels of government. This phrase can reasonably be interpreted as religion has to avoid influencing government.
The articles of the Constitution and subsequent amendments are often quite specific in their language. What is usually not discussed in interpretation of the specific sections of the Constitution is the Preamble which introduces the entire body of specific governmental instructions.
The Preamble of the Constitution should always be in the forefront of our minds. The text is as follows: “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America”.
The concepts put forth in the Preamble are general and encompass the broad intent of the founding fathers with regard to the philosophy of government that they were establishing. It is not by accident that it is placed at the beginning of all of the Articles which detail the process of the workings of such a government. The general principles established in the Preamble is the set of instructions by which everything that follows should be interpreted.
Unfortunately, many of those who have served on the Supreme Court, both in the past and currently, have failed to follow those instructions.
Julian Kadish
Norton