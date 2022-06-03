Separation of money and state
To the editor:
In our search for solutions to the gun violence problem in this country, perhaps we should take a look at it from a financial point of view.
After all, the manufacture of firearms is a very big business. You would think, with nearly 400 million guns in this country, there would be little call for any more, but no, you would be wrong. We’ve not yet satisfied our lust for fire power.
Back in January 2010, Citizens United, a right-wing group, petitioned the Supreme Court to allow corporations to be recognized as people with all the rights of free expression, thus enabling them to donate unlimited sums of money to the candidates of their choice, and in the same month, the Republican party voted unanimously to allow those contributions to be hidden from the public.
It’s called “dark money.” The 5 to 4 Supreme Court decision made it possible for the wealthy to legally bribe our elected officials, and the gun lobby had plenty of bribes for our congressional representatives. Some people are surprised by the lack of interest on the part of the GOP members of congress to help pass any common sense gun reforms; even in the face of horrific mass murders like those at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
Don’t be surprised when every Republican politician and a few Democrats are bellying up to the trough to get their millions in payoffs, I mean campaign contributions.
Don’t be surprised when you hear the same old BS about mental illness or video games being the cause of all this violence.
Our cities are awash with illegal fire arms, and gun companies are awash in the blood of our children. If we could, as a society, get the money out of politics, or even eliminate “dark money” perhaps reforms would come not only with gun legislation, but in climate change, and protecting voting rights.
Beyond that, we’ll have to give our thoughts and prayers to a nation that’s being strangled by a people more concerned with their careers and the depth of their pockets than the lives of their fellow citizens.
Barry Close
Norton