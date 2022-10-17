Service dogs encompass more than those who help the sight-impaired
To the editor:
Re: “Dogs should be banned from city’s public buildings,” by Gerald F. Chase, Voice of the Public, Oct. 10:
With respect to a recent letter whereby the author proposes to prohibit certain animals from public buildings, offices, business establishments, and stores, it is useful to review state and Federal law.
The Americans with Disabilities Act provides that service animals are defined as dogs trained to do work or perform tasks for people with disabilities. Examples include guiding the blind, alerting those who are deaf, and other similar functions.
The work/task a dog has been trained to provide must be directly related to the person’s disability. Dogs whose sole function is to provide comfort/emotional support are not service animals under ADA. Some State/local laws define service animals more broadly than ADA. ADA has a provision for miniature horses trained to do work/perform tasks for people with disabilities.
Under ADA, State/local governments, businesses, and nonprofit organizations that serve the public generally must allow service animals to accompany people with disabilities in all areas of facilities where the public is allowed, including grocery stores, even where local health regulations prohibit dogs in grocery stores.
Animals whose sole function is to provide comfort or emotional support are not service animals. Emotional support/companion animals are not Service Animals under ADA and Massachusetts law.
Glenn Hill
Norfolk