Shame on columnist for defending a man without integrity
To the editor:
Re: “Many questions, few answers,” by Bob Foley, column, Aug. 19:
It is so sad that so many people, such as Bob Foley, defend Donald Trump taking home documents that are marked/or stated to be classified. It’s not important what they were or what they contained. Foley states, they could be “embarrassing communications,” and maybe they were, but what he is not getting — and it the most important thing to note here — is that Trump took documents he knew he wasn’t supposed to take.
He took an oath, took the job as President of United States, was filled in on what his duties and responsibilities were, and then ignored them. If a person gives their word, does that not mean anything anymore? Evidently to Foley, honesty and integrity are no longer values the President of the United States needs.
I, and my husband, both served and we take our military oaths very seriously. We would never find classified information “laughable” no matter what it is, and it’s very sad that Foley does.
My husband served on nuclear submarines as a Naval officer and knows many things that are “Secret” and “Top Secret.” Just the other day someone asked him a question about the submarines. This is information he was told was classified when he served, and my husband stated, “I can’t tell you that, it’s classified.” This person could probably Google his question and find an answer, but my husband would not tell him. He’s been retired for over 15 years, but he took an oath to keep those secrets and he does to this day. He is a man of loyalty and integrity, something many people are lacking — (no names mentioned).
You are right Foley, we may never know what Donald Trump took, but the fact is he shouldn’t have, and he knew full well that doing so was a crime. So why shouldn’t he be held responsible? You want many other people to be held accountable, but for some unknown reason you always give Trump a pass.
The one thing you are right about in your column is that many of us are scared Trump will be elected again. I am terrified of that happening. I do not want to live in country where a president thinks he should be worshiped, and who spews hate, incites racism, and is a man who does not honor his words or his oath to his country. Those are the traits of a dictator, and that is what Trump wants to be.
If Trump were a real leader, he would admit what he has done is wrong and accept the consequences. But Trump never admits he’s wrong, and that is a scary trait for any man or woman to have. It means they have no conscience. Do you really want a leader without a conscience? I don’t.
Lorrie Jenkins
Foxboro