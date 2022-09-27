Shame on letter writer and his attack on a reverend
To the editor:
Re: “If we all waited for divine intervention, we’d be dead,” by Dave Kane, Voice of the Public, Sept. 16:
I am not a member of Rev. Paul Wanamaker’s congregation, but I write to express how utterly despicable the letter by Dave Kane was.
Wanamaker has dedicated his life to serving God and for over 17 years has lead his current congregation.
Whether anyone agrees or not or holds the same believes or not as Wanamaker and his fellow church goers, is no cause to claim that the good reverend has committed the heinous crime of blasphemy. Indeed, I would think that is probably the worst thing you could say to a man such as this. But coming from the likes of Kane, Wanamaker will probably forgive him.
Kane shows his evilness almost weekly in The Sun Chronicle with disparaging comments and name calling to other writers and opinions and there is a long list of things he comments on that he actually knows nothing about. I am sure Wanamaker knows only to well that Kane knows not what he says or does still, it is appalling to me how he can stoop to this level and be so cruel and mean and uncaring to a person such as Wanamaker.
His lack of any sense of decorum is just beyond me and I would hope other sensible people who read this newspaper as well.
It is too bad The Sun Chronicle is not like a radio where we could easily just turn him off, as many have done over the years.
Shame on him.
Bruce Wessel
North Attleboro