Shame on letter writer for taking presentation out of context
To the editor:
Re: “Paul Heroux’s views on pedophiles was appalling,” by Leo Johnson, Voice of the Public, Oct. 5:
Shame on Leo Johnson. He took Paul Heroux’s presentation to the city council several years ago totally out of context.
Heroux was, upon request, presenting factual and statistical information about what research shows is most effective in protecting children from sexual deviants.
Johnson’s letter was a contrived effort to discredit Heroux and boost the electability of his already discredited employer, Thomas Hodgson.
To imply that Heroux somehow supports pedophiles over children is reprehensible.
I’ll be awaiting your retraction and apology.
Ken Cabral
Norton