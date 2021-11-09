Shame on NFL, Aaron Rodgers
To the editor:
We all are aware of (Green Bay Packers quarterback) Aaron Rodgers’ culpability in exposing others to potential infection through his disregard for the safety protocols for COVID-19.
But what about the Packers’ organization and the NFL league office? They, too, were aware of Rodgers flaunting on the safety rules, yet did nothing to protect players, team staff, reporters and game officials! Shame!
Dr. Paul Miles-Matthias
Seekonk
