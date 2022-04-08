Shame on state rep for resorting to fearmongering
To the editor:
I’m writing in response to comments made by state Rep. Shawn Dooley while endorsing candidates Bill Harrington and Joe Botaish on the eve of Wrentham’s town election.
Dooley says: “As of late, we have seen people running for local office focused more on a predetermined political mindset or agenda than helping the community — this is dangerous and should not have any place in local government. So I ask you to go to the polls on Monday and vote for Harrington and Botaish!”
Julie Garland’s record of public service in Wrentham speaks for itself. Nowhere will you find a “predetermined political mindset or agenda” in her platform. She has volunteered countless hours to help the community of Wrentham. As her representative, Dooley should be ashamed of himself for treating a constituent in this manner.
There is nothing “dangerous” about collecting 50 signatures, running a campaign, and asking people to vote for you. Let’s call Dooley’s endorsement exactly what it is: blatant fear-mongering. His sentiment is un-American, divides a community, and injects toxicity into what was generally a positive selectmen race focused on local issues.
Dooley has perfected the art of weaponizing social media for raw political advantage. I urge his constituents to hold him accountable for his manipulative tactics. He may block you if you say something that he doesn’t like, but don’t let that discourage you. Use your voice in the upcoming state senate race and vote him out of office. He’s done enough damage to our community.
Stephan King
Wrentham