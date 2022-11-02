Shame on Sun Chronicle for harmful characterization of student
To the editor:
Re: “Shooting threat at AHS not credible,” news story, Page A3, Nov. 1:
I was both angered and saddened to read that, in a recent article sensationalizing a brief police investigation into comments made by an Attleboro High School student, The Sun Chronicle described the student as “reportedly on the autism spectrum.”
Unfortunately, it is easy to be numb to the media’s desire to chase clicks, page views, and relevance by stoking the fears of the community in reporting on a non-event that it described as a “veiled threat” and “not credible.” Still, it was jarring and disheartening to see The Sun Chronicle reference a student’s purported medical condition in such a heartless and unnecessary manner.
By describing the student as it did, The Sun Chronicle callously disregarded the student’s medical privacy. Even worse, it demonstrated a complete lack of understanding and compassion for millions of Americans on the Autism Spectrum Disorder, instead choosing to dehumanize the student by clumsily drawing the false correlation between an increasingly common medical condition and the behavior reported — as unnewsworthy as such behavior may have been.
Shame on The Sun Chronicle for making such an unnecessary, lazy and harmful characterization. Our local newspaper must be better; its readers, and community, deserve nothing less.
Stephen Withers Jr.
Attleboro