Shame on Sun Chronicle for running cartoon
To the editor:
As dawn broke on the devastated west coast of Florida, Hurricane Ian was still hurling destructive winds and drenching rain on his march across that state.
Across our area people awoke wondering what the new day would reveal in terms of damage, and of greater concern, the human cost.
Not surprisingly, the lead story in this newspaper focused on the hurricane. Reporter George W. Rhodes did an exceptional piece of journalism chronicling the accounts and concerns of ex-area residents experiencing the storm first-hand. Great, wonderful coverage! Then, I turned to the Opinion Page.
How disappointing to see the insensitive and crass cartoon by The Sun Chronicle’s political artist (Dave Granlund). What was the editorial staff thinking in publishing that drawing when the full and deadly impact of the hurricane was still unfolding?
Ironically, the cartoon appeared directly below the “Our View” editorial that boasted how recent local events “show we can, indeed, come together.” In essence, the cartoon contradicted the editorial’s intended message.
If we cannot come together when disaster strikes, we will never “indeed, come together.” Sadly, it was yet another opportunity of “not letting a good crisis go to waste,” just to make a petty, political point. Shameful.
Frank B. Cook
Attleboro