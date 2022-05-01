Shame on those who want to ‘forgive’ student loans
To the editor:
An open letter to U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Ed Markey and U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss and other Massachusetts U.S. representatives:
Fifty-three years ago I graduated from college. My degree was hard-earned and financed by part-time jobs, parental financial sacrifice, scholarships and student loans (faithfully re-paid).
Some 30 years later, my four grown children completed the same process.
How dare you consider forgiving student loans or even discounting or reimbursing any portion of them in any way. It is immoral and ought to be illegal. It is time that this woke-obsessed generation learn responsibility, accountability and consequences.
It should not be the right of pompous, privileged politicians to use taxpayer money to buy votes in order to stay in office. It is our money, not yours and it is stealing.
There are many of your positions and proposals that I disagree with, but this is by far the most outrageous. Shame on you for even considering it.
Bob Fritzsche
North Attleboro