Shame on you Gov. Baker
To the editor:
I don’t live or vote in Massachusetts but when I read that Governor Charlie Baker had actually endorsed Thomas Hodgson for re-election as Bristol County sheriff, I was not just disappointed, I was, what my mother use to call, heartsick.
Baker is the kind of politician I respect. He knows how to reach across the aisle. He has been successful in a state that is heavily Democratic. I truly admire him. This is why I am so upset at the governor’s pronouncement.
There is no reason for Baker to do this, except politics. Hodgson is a Republican. That’s it. The governor and the sheriff are wearing the same team shirt and that wins the gov’s endorsement. But, wait, maybe the gov is wearing his team hoody backward. Maybe the hood is covering his eyes. There has to be something that is blocking him from seeing the facts about Hodgson and the indefensible way he is treating prisoners.
The Mass. Attorney General has urged ICE to cancel all contracts with Hodgson. The Department of Homeland Security has already canceled two of their contracts with the Sheriff. A federal judge has called Hodgson’s treatment of the undocumented immigrants unconstitutional and that is just the beginning.
Nope, I just don’t get it. Baker could have simply declined to endorse anyone, especially, when he has no idea who might win the Democratic primary which is not being held until Sept. 6.
Oh, that’s right. It doesn’t matter what kind of despot is running the jails as long as he is wearing the right team shirt. Shame on you, governor.
Dave Kane
Johnston, R.I.