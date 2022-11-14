Shelter’s benefits reach beyond the homeless
To the editor:
In July 2022, Governor Charlie Baker announced the development of 11 housing projects across Massachusetts, one of which will be located in Attleboro.
The homeless shelter in Attleboro received $5 million in grant funds to begin constructing the facility.
As a student studying psychology and social work, the issue of homelessness is a prevalent topic that affects hundreds of thousands of individuals in the United States.
The homeless shelter being built in Attleboro this year will have 18 beds and 22 apartments for homeless people and those coming out of homelessness. There will also be services, such as counseling, offered on-site.
In Massachusetts alone, there are roughly 14,000 homeless individuals. I believe that the grant money given to towns and cities to open up new or support the existing homeless shelters will make a difference in thousands of individuals’ lives, whether they are currently homeless, struggling financially, or are making their way out of homelessness.
Although I have not experienced homelessness myself, I have worked with individuals during internships that are facing financial difficulties and housing problems.
A homeless shelter in Attleboro may allow individuals to feel a better sense of safety if they are in fact having these problems and are not certain about whether they will have shelter in the near future or not.
For those living off of Social Security and 401Ks who may possibly have rent increases that are outside of their budget, they may also benefit from the homeless shelter being built.
Annabelle Fortune
Attleboro